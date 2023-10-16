The sets will be packed with classics like ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, ‘Live Forever’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, to name but a few.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Gallagher will open his Definitely Maybe 30 Years Anniversary Tour in Sheffield at the Utilita Arena this summer.

The string of celebration gigs marking three decades of the iconic Oasis album will be helmed by Liam and kicks off here in the Steel City on June 1, 2024. Tickets go on sale 9am on October 20, 2023 from www.utiltaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Liam Gallagher will debut the Definitely Maybe 30 years Anniversary Tour in Sheffield at the Utilita Arena on June 1, 2024. Image courtesy of Fear PR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming off from the "biblical" Knebworth Park shows of 2022, Liam will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Oasis’s all-conquering and massively influential debut album by embarking upon the ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ arena tour in 2024.

The tour will see Liam perform the ‘Definitely Maybe’ album in full for the first time, along with some select b-sides from the era. The sets will of course be packed with classics – ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, ‘Live Forever’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, to name but a few. But it will also be a rare opportunity to see other album tracks that have rarely, if ever, been performed since the mid-‘90s, including ‘Up In The Sky’ and ‘Digsy’s Dinner’.

And there are numerous fan favourites that could be performed from the other songs that were released during the ‘Definitely Maybe’ era, which could potentially include another big hit in the shape of ‘Whatever’ as well as deep cuts such as ‘Fade Away’, ‘Listen Up’ and ‘Sad Song’.

Liam said in a statement: "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After becoming the frontman of a generation with Oasis, Liam Gallagher’s solo career has seen him score five UK #1 albums in just six years, in the form of his three studio sets, ‘As You Were’, ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ and ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ plus the live records ‘MTV Unplugged’ and ‘Knebworth 22’.