Dyche Lane, Norton: Flasher wanted over "lewd act" committed in front of Sheffield schoolgirl
South Yorkshire Police said the incident is alleged to have taken place on Dyche Lane, close to the junction with the A6102 in Norton, Sheffield, in April this year.
The force has also released an e-fit of a man they would like to identify, as their investigations continue.
A force spokesperson said: “At 8.30am on April 14, 2025, it is reported that a man committed a lewd act in front on a 15-year-old girl on Dyche Lane in Sheffield.
“Since the incident was reported to us, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including CCTV trawls and searches of the local area.
“Their investigation is ongoing, and we are now appealing for help to identify this man.
“The man is described as aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slender build. It is reported that at the time of the incident he was wearing a burgundy jumper with dark jeans/ joggers.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.
“Do you know this man?”
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.
You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime
Please quote investigation number 14/69344/25 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org