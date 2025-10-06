Dyche Lane, Norton: Flasher wanted over "lewd act" committed in front of Sheffield schoolgirl

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:29 BST
Police are investigating reports a man performed a “lewd act” in front of a 15-year-old schoolgirl on a busy Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident is alleged to have taken place on Dyche Lane, close to the junction with the A6102 in Norton, Sheffield, in April this year.

Most Popular

The force has also released an e-fit of a man they would like to identify, as their investigations continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The man police want to identify is described as being aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slender build. It is reported that at the time of the incident he was wearing a burgundy jumper with dark jeans / joggersplaceholder image
The man police want to identify is described as being aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slender build. It is reported that at the time of the incident he was wearing a burgundy jumper with dark jeans / joggers | SYP

A force spokesperson said: “At 8.30am on April 14, 2025, it is reported that a man committed a lewd act in front on a 15-year-old girl on Dyche Lane in Sheffield.

“Since the incident was reported to us, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including CCTV trawls and searches of the local area.

“Their investigation is ongoing, and we are now appealing for help to identify this man.

“The man is described as aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slender build. It is reported that at the time of the incident he was wearing a burgundy jumper with dark jeans/ joggers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

“Do you know this man?”

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Please quote investigation number 14/69344/25 when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceNortonInvestigations
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice