Notre Dame School: Sadness at death of popular former teacher at well known Sheffield church school
Loved ones said Mary Ford died peacefully aged 99 at the care home where she had lived in recent times on September 18.
Announcing her death at Aaron House care home, in Broomhall, Sheffield, they said Mary had been a former teacher at Notre Dame, the well known Sheffield Catholic high school on Fulwood Road, near Ranmoor.
They said a service in memory of the beloved mum-of-one would be at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday, October 20 at 1.15pm.
Her family has asked for family flowers only, and donations donations payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Jason Heath at John Heath and Sons undertakers on Earsham Street.
Notre Dame is one of two church secondary schools in Sheffield.
Former Notre Dame pupils include ex-boxing world champion Johnny Nelson.