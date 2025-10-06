Sheffield shootings: No arrests yet over two gun attacks in city in two days

Police are still hunting those responsible for two gun attacks in Sheffield in the space of two days.

At at 2.40am on Tuesday, September 30, a gun was fired at a house on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.

And at 8.36pm on Wednesday, October 1, a firearm was discharged towards a property in Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe.

Police say both attacks were ‘targeted’ and they are looking for possible links between the incidents.

Blayton Road in Pitsmoor was the scene of a shooting | Ciara Healy

On Tuesday night, 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in another incident - on Watery Street in Upperthorpe.

Two arrests have been made over the fatal shooting, with the suspects both released on police bail.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

