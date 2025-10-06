Upperthorpe murder: Police release suspects arrested over fatal shooting of 'devoted' dad Kassim Mohammed
A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder last week after Kassim Mohammed, 32, was shot dead in the Upperthorpe area of the city on Tuesday night.
Kassim was gunned down in Watery Street, near the junction with St Philip's Road.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was taken to hospital but could not be saved, with his death triggering a murder probe.
His family described him as “a devoted young father, a loving son, and a kind family-orientated man, whose caring nature touched everyone around him.”
The family added: “He will leave a void in our hearts that will never be filled.”
The shooting came on the same day that a gun was fired at a house on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.
And the day after the fatal shooting, a gun was fired at a house on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe.
Detectives believe each gun attack was ‘targeted’.
They say they are keeping an ‘open mind’ as to possible links between the three incidents.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: "Gun crime has absolutely no place in South Yorkshire and I want to assure residents and the victim's family and friends that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working relentlessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.”
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, added: "We are working hard to determine the circumstances which led up to this awful incident and the death of Kassim.
"Our thoughts remain with Kassim's loved ones who have lost a beloved family member and friend. Our priority remains on securing justice for them.
"We are still keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and would encourage anyone who is yet to contact us in this regard to please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal."
If you have any other information, call 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.