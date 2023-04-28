Duncan Andrews appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today charged with the murder of his parents Bryan and Mary Andrews, who were found critically injured at their home on Terrey Road, in Totley, and later died. The 51-year-old, of Reney Avenue, in Greenhill, Sheffield, who is also known as James Andrews, denied both counts of murder but pleaded guilty to two alternative counts of manslaughter, on the basis of ‘diminished responsibilty’.

David Brooke KC, prosecuting, told the court that, after receiving psychiatric reports, the defendant’s guilty pleas to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility were acceptable to prosecutors and there would be no trial on the murder charges. The judge, , told Mr Brooke she thought this decision was “very sensible”.

Bryan and Mary Andrews, aged 79 and 76 respectively, were found criticallly injured at their home on Sunday, November 27 last year, just after 10.15am, and were pronounced dead soon after. The cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews was determined to be ‘stab wounds’, following post-mortem examinations, South Yorkshire Police confirmed in January this year. An inquest into the deaths of Mr and Mrs Andrews was opened on December 8, 2022, and it is expected to conclude this year.

Mrs Justice Stacey agreed to a request from Bryan Cox KC, defending, for a further report to be prepared to help her decide whether Andrews should be detained in a secure hospital when he is sentenced in June. The 15-minute-long hearing heard that the defendant is currently being held at Rampton high security hospital, in Nottinghamshire.

Andrews appeared in the dock on Friday flanked by staff from the hospital. Balding and sporting a grey beard, he was wearing a checked blue shirt over a maroon T-shirt.

The judge told the court she was very keen that she is provided with as much detail as possible about Mr and Mrs Andrews before their son is sentenced on June 15. She said she wanted the court to have a full picture of the couple and their “wonderful qualities”.

The married couple had lived in their detached home in Terrey Road, Totley for decades and it was where they had brought up their three children – two daughters and a son. Mr Andrews had been a builder and had extended the house to accommodate the growing family over the years. His wife, Mary had been a well respected nurse.

Police tape around the home of Bryan and Mary Andrews on Terrey Road, Totley, Sheffield, where they were killed on November 27, 2022, by their son Duncan Andrews, also known as James Andrews. Duncan Andrews, aged 51, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, has admitted two counts of manslaughter Picture: Dean Atkins

Several members of the community paid tribute to the beloved couple following their death, including Kevin and Maggie Maw, who live on the next street. Kevin said: “Brian was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary. They had community spirit and did anything for anyone.”