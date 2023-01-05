The cause of death for an elderly couple who were fatally attacked at their Sheffield home has now been confirmed by police.

Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on the morning of November 27, 2022. The couple died a short time later. Shortly afterwards, officers arrested and charged the couple’s son, 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with their murder.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews has been determined to be ‘stab wounds,’ following post-mortem examinations.

An inquest into the couple’s deaths was opened on December 8, 2022, and is expected to conclude this year.

The scene in Terrey Road, Totley, Sheffield following the deaths of Bryan and Mary Andrews on Sunday, November 27, 2022

James Andrews, who is also known as Duncan, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 29, 2022 and at Sheffield Crown Court the following day. He has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing. It is understood that he may issue his guilty or not guilty pleas to the charges on March 13, 2023.

The married couple had lived in the detached home for decades and it was where they had brought up their three children – two daughters and a son. Mr Andrews, aged 79, had been a builder and had extended the house to accommodate the growing family over the years. His wife, Mary, aged 76, had been a well respected nurse during her working years.

Several members of the community paid tribute to the beloved couple following their death, including Kevin and Maggie Maw, who live on the next street. Kevin said: “Brian was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary.

“They had community spirit and did anything for anyone.”

