Duke Street: Man arrested for harassment and skipping court after reports of knife spotted in Sheffield street
A man is in police custody after being arrested after he was allegedly spotted with a knife in a Sheffield street.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:18 pm
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Sidney Street at around 10.05am “following reports of a man with a knife”.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield Crown Court: Thug narrowly avoids jail after he headbutted man in unpr...
Officers were deployed and following a search, located a man on Duke Street.
Most Popular
Duke Street was closed for a while, with traffic diverted while the incident was dealt with.
MORE: Abi Fisher murder: Killer husband who posted on Facebook over wife's disappearance faces life behind bars
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and failing to appear at court.