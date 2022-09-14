South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Sidney Street at around 10.05am “following reports of a man with a knife”.

Officers were deployed and following a search, located a man on Duke Street.

A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and failing to appear at court after he was spotted with a knife in a Sheffield street

Duke Street was closed for a while, with traffic diverted while the incident was dealt with.