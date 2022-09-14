News you can trust since 1887
Duke Street: Man arrested for harassment and skipping court after reports of knife spotted in Sheffield street

A man is in police custody after being arrested after he was allegedly spotted with a knife in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:18 pm
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Sidney Street at around 10.05am “following reports of a man with a knife”.

Officers were deployed and following a search, located a man on Duke Street.

Duke Street was closed for a while, with traffic diverted while the incident was dealt with.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and failing to appear at court.