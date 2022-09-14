Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 13 how Lee Taylor, aged 25, headbutted and punched a man during an unprovoked attack at Westville WMC, on Barnsley Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said Taylor had approached his victim as he was trying to play pool and after his game had finished the defendant followed him and twice struck him in the back before he headbutted him several times and repeatedly punched him to the face.

Judge Kirstie Watson told Taylor: “What happened on that day in September, 2020, and your behaviour on that day was an utter disgrace. It was a completely unprovoked attack on a gentleman who was doing nothing but going about his business.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire thug who headbutted and punched a man in an unprovoked attack at a working men's club in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bailey said Taylor had repeatedly asked the complainant what he had been saying about his dad before he attacked him.

CCTV footage showed bare-chested Taylor, who was not wearing a top, pursuing and attacking his victim.

The complainant suffered a laceration to his nose, a cut to an eyebrow and swelling and bruising to his left eye.

He stated the attack had left him feeling sick and too nervous to leave his home and he had to take time off work.

The complainant added that he used to have an infectious laugh and he was known as “laughing boy” but the attack has changed his outlook and he fears it will affect him for the rest of his life.

Taylor, of Ings Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the attack in September, 2020.

Defence barrister James Baird said: “He was very, very sorry for what he did and he felt very guilty for his actions.”

Mr Baird added Taylor’s mental health was affected after an accident in 2016 which led to him drinking alcohol to excess but after the attack in 2020 he has by and large kept out of trouble and has been addressing his issues.

Judge Watson sentenced Taylor to 18 months of custody suspended for 24 months with a rehabilitation requirement and prohibited activity requirement so he cannot attend the club or contact the complainant.