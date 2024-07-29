Mitchell Campbell: Drunk Rotherham man spat at rail staff & cops & subjected them to 'vile racial slurs'
Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how the incident unfolded on Friday, July 19, 2024 after the conductor of a train from Rotherham to Sheffield was advised that a man on board the service was threatening and being abusive to other passengers.
Defendant Mitchell Campbell, aged 34, of Millfold Rise, Rotherham, was subsequently located by the conductor.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP), who carried out the investigation, said of the incident: “Fearing for his own safety and that of his passengers due to Campbell’s aggressive demeanour, the conductor agreed to allow Campbell to continue his journey to Sheffield despite having no ticket.
“When the train arrived at Sheffield the conductor alerted the station supervisor.
“Both approached Campbell who was asleep on the train.
“When he awoke he became aggressive, swearing and threatening to stab them.
“As they escorted Campbell from the station he pushed the supervisor in the chest before spitting in his face.
“Campbell was arrested but continued his behaviour in custody spitting at two officers and racially abusing another.”
Campbell was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of assault by beating, one racially aggravated public order offence and one count of threatening behaviour.
He was jailed for 10 months during a hearing held at the same court on Monday, July 22, 2024.
Speaking after Campbell was jailed, BTP supervising officer Sergeant Roy Percival said: “Violence and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated on the rail network, whether it be towards passengers, rail staff or police officers.
“No one should expect to come to work to be subject to violence or vile racial slurs and being intoxicated is absolutely no excuse for disgusting behaviour like this.
“Hopefully Campbell’s sentence will give him time to reflect on his actions and the consequences.”