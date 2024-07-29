Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New schools in Sheffield are being built in areas with unsafe levels of air pollution, new analysis shows.

Researchers found nearly nine in 10 planned new school sites across England have air pollution levels exceeding the World Health Organization (WHO) targets.

Experts at Evelina London children's hospital and King's College London, who conducted the study, called for environmental issues to be considered as part of all government policy decisions.

The figures show 126 out of 147 schools across the country due to be built between 2017 and 2025 exceeded the recommended levels for three different air pollutants: particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), particulate matter 10 (PM10), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), while every site exceeded at least one.

This included two new schools in Sheffield – Astrea Academy Sheffield, in Pitsmoor, and Mercia School, on Carter Knowle Road.

Two new schools in Sheffield - Astrea Academy Sheffield, and Mercia School - have been found to be built in areas with high air pollution levels. | NW

PM2.5 particles, which can cause asthma and respiratory inflammation, were double the target. Children were also exposed to high levels of PM10 and NO2, which can reduce lung development.

Jenny Bates, air pollution campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said exposure to polluted air can be particularly harmful to children as their organs are still developing, and "living with dirty air can even result in reduced lung function".

A spokeswoman for Astrea Academy Trust said: “We have been working in partnership with the council for some time to address concerns about pollution.

“As part of the School Streets programme, we close off the street to traffic at morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times at Astrea Academy Sheffield.

“This scheme is helping to improve air quality and safety around the school at times when children are outside and near the road.

“We are very proud of the fact that Astrea Academy Sheffield was the first secondary school in the city to take part in the School Streets programme.”

The analysis found pollutant levels were especially high at sites in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. The lowest pollutant levels were observed at sites in Devon and Cornwall.

Dr Meredith J P Robertson, consultant in paediatric respiratory medicine at Evelina London Children's Hospital, said people from deprived backgrounds and non-white populations are disproportionately affected by air pollution.

She said: "Local and central government have a responsibility to provide more funding for public health and collaboration across different public sector organisations to create effective holistic interventions.

"Environmental issues need to be given due consideration by all government departments and organisations and be included in all policy decision making processes."

A Government spokesperson said: "We are determined to improve air quality and protect children from the harms of pollution.

"That is why we will deliver a comprehensive and ambitious Clean Air Strategy including a series of interventions to clean up our air so that everyone has safe air to breathe."