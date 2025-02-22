Drug-plagued Sheffield man lured taxi and delivery drivers to his home to rob them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drug-plagued man lured taxi and delivery drivers to his Sheffield home in order to rob them in separate incidents carried out in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He used his own phone to call for a taxi and to order a pizza, helping police track him down.

The men preyed upon by Spencer Granger were left ‘petrified’ in the wake of the robberies, both of which took place after he brought them to his home address in Richmond Hall Road, Richmond, under the pretence of using their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing Granger, the judge, Recorder Peter Makepeace, said he accepted the defendant now has some insight into the impact of his crimes upon the victims, following a period of sobriety during a stint in prison on remand; but added that he did not give his victims ‘a thought’ when he robbed them whilst in the throes of his drug addiction.

The men preyed upon by defendant Spencer Granger were left ‘petrified’ in the wake of the robberies, both of which took place after he brought them to his home address in Richmond Hall Road, Richmond under the pretence of using their services | Adobe/SYP

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the first robbery, carried out in the early hours of January 30, 2024, took place after a taxi driver was called out to a fare on Richmond Hall Road.

“You walked towards his vehicle, opened the passenger door of the car, brandishing a large knife and told him to ‘give you everything’ he had. Understandably, he was petrified,” Recorder Makepeace told Granger, aged 28.

He continued: “He said it was the most petrifying thing he has experienced in his seven years of being a taxi driver, and I expect he has seen some terrible things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The taxi driver handed over the £70 in cash he had in his possession, before Granger disappeared into the night, the court heard.

Police were called in connection with the incident, prosecutor Zaiban Alam told a February 20, 2025 hearing.

Officers were subsequently able to determine that Granger was the only registered occupant of the address that the taxi driver was called out to, and he was also the registered owner of the mobile phone used.

Describing the circumstances of the next robbery, which was carried out by Granger and two other males around six months later on June 28, 2024, Ms Alam continued: “The complainant was working as a pizza delivery driver and was sent to an address on Richmond Hall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He rang the bell, but the door wasn’t opened. He felt the delivery bag being pulled away, someone was pushing him and hitting him from behind.

“He was struck to the shoulder and head, and one of the males said: ‘Give me the f***ing takeaway’.”

Read More Yaqub Younis: Man charged in connection with alleged bomb hoax which caused Sheffield standstill due at court

Recorder Makepeace said he believed Granger had a leading role in the robbery, adding that he believed the fact all three males had their faces covered ‘must have added’ to the fear felt by the driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was left with a scratch to his wrist. In a statement to the court, he said he had not been able to return to his job as a delivery driver due to ‘feeling fearful’ of what might happen in the future.

Once again, Granger was found to have used his own phone to order the takeaway to his registered address, Ms Alam said.

Granger was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.

Ms Alam told the court that the robberies are the first convictions on Granger’s record, but noted that he previously received four cautions for the possession of Class B and C drugs in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending, Sam Ponniah referred Recorder Makepeace to reports prepared on Granger’s behalf, and suggested his client has ‘some level of PTSD’ arising from a violent attack in which he was stabbed.

“That added to what was already a bad situation, in terms of mental health, after the deterioration of the stabilising influence in his life, his parents…that led him down the path he was on when he committed these offences,” Mr Ponniah said.

He continued by telling the court that Granger’s psychiatric, and pre-sentence, reports ‘paint a picture of a difficult life,’ resulting in him suffering from poor mental health.

“He tried to address them himself through substance use, and it had the unfortunate effect this court sees of making things worse for himself,” said Mr Ponniah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on remand, Granger, suggested Mr Ponniah, has been making good progress and has managed to get sober. He is now focused on rebuilding relationships with his parents and children upon his release from prison, the court heard.

Sending Granger to begin a prison sentence of four years and five months, Recorder Makepeace said he had taken the mitigating factors into consideration, and noted that the defendant had committed the robberies after coming off anti-psychotic medication he had been prescribed for conditions including paranoid schizophrenia.

He continued: “Unquestionably there was targeting of victims who were vulnerable due to it being late at night...there was planning.”