Drug gang who brought 'fear, terror & crime' to Sheffield's streets made £4k a day

A drug gang responsible for flooding Sheffield with illegal substances and ‘bringing fear, terror and crime’ to the city’s streets had a daily turnover of up to £4,000.

The details of the criminal group’s exploits were revealed during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing, in which nine criminals were sentenced.

The court heard how a series of warrants were executed in Exeter Drive and Exeter Place in the Broomhall area of the city over the course of May to July 2019.

Three Sheffield men - Fuad Hassan, aged 31, of Sheffield city centre (pictured left); Mohamed Warsame, aged 38, of Hanover Square, Broomhall, Sheffield (pictured centre); and Liban Mohammed, aged 30 of Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield (pictured right) - each received jail time for their involvement in conspiracy to supply drugs | SYP

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “These warrants led to the discovery and seizure of Class A drugs, drug paraphernalia, and mobile phones used in connection with drug supply. Drugs lines run by the group were identified with a turnover of between £2,500 and £4,000 per day.

“The Fortify team identified a number of offenders through their complex investigation, leading to 13 individuals being convicted for drug offences, with two more still awaiting trial for their involvement.”

The SYP spokesperson continued: “At police interview on 8 August 2019, Warsame denied being involved in the running of a drug line.

Fuad Hassan | SYP

“Hassan was interviewed on 24 July and 13 November 2019, and Mohammed was interviewed on 2 September and 11 November 2019. Both men made no comment to all questions put to them at their interviews.”

Hassan was jailed for four years and eight months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and wounding.

Mohammed Warsame | SYP

Warsame was sentenced in his absence to three years and nine months imprisonment for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Mohammed was jailed for two years and nine months for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Liban Mohammed | SYP

Six others were given non-custodial sentences:

Barkhad Dobiro, aged 24, of Upperthorpe Sheffield, received a one year and eight month sentence imprisonment suspended for two years for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Ahmed Farah, aged 23, of HMP Moorland, received a one year and seven month sentence suspended for two years for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Warfa Ibrahim, aged 27, of Donovan Road, Sheffield, received a one year and seven month sentence suspended for two years for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Wayis Ibrahim, aged 26, of Dorset Street, Sheffield, received an 18-month community order and was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work for conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Aniyah Muneer, aged 39, of Donovan Road, Sheffield, was given a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work for allowing her premises to be used for the supply of Class A and B drugs.

Abdi Warsama, aged 30, of Brookhill, Sheffield was given a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work for being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Speaking after the group were sentenced, Detective Constable Matt Price, from South Yorkshire Police’s Fortify team, which tackles serious and organised crime, said: “Our investigation into these offenders disrupted the organised supply of drugs in Sheffield.

“Fortify worked tirelessly to compile evidence against those involved in the trade of Class A and B drugs, namely cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.

“Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on communities, bringing misery to vulnerable people, and contributing to other forms of criminality.

“Those sentenced have all had a part to play in bringing fear, terror and crime to the streets of Sheffield/South Yorkshire, and I am glad that they have now been brought to justice.”

A 29-year-old man and 29-year-old woman are due to be sentenced for drug offences after they have been dealt with for separate matters for which they currently await trial.

A 25-year-old man did not appear for sentence as he is appealing his June 2024 conviction for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Two further males aged 34 and 37 still await trial for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.