Thomas Savage: Sheffield cocaine dealer ordered to hand over £3,000 he made on city's streets

A Sheffield drug dealer involved in supplying cocaine onto the city’s streets has been ordered to hand over the money he made from his illegal activities.

Thomas Savage has three months to give up £3,222 he is deemed to have made through his criminality and which he has readily available.

Sheffield drug dealer Thomas Savage has been ordered to hand over £3,000 he made on the city's streetsplaceholder image
Sheffield drug dealer Thomas Savage has been ordered to hand over £3,000 he made on the city's streets | SYP

The order was made under the Proceeds of Crime Act due to work carried out by South Yorkshire Police’s ‘asset recovery team’ - part of the force’s economic crime unit, which makes sure that those involved in criminality pay back to the communities that they have negatively impacted.

Thomas Savage, who was jailed in February for three years after being convicted of several drug offences, was one of the criminals ordered to pay back into the Criminal Justice System last month.

Officers investigated how Savage had benefited from his illegal activity before calculating what he had available to pay. This can include physical assets, such as luxury clothing or property, as well as any money available in the bank.

Savage, aged 34, of Periwood Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, was found to have £3,222.02 available and on February 4 was ordered to pay this amount back within three months.

Laura Hough, temporary head of the SYP’s economic crime unit, said: “Even after a criminal has been convicted and sentenced, the work doesn’t stop. The asset recovery team ensures that criminals can’t continue to benefit from their lives of crime after being through the courts.

“The process of securing a confiscation order can be made easier if you – our local communities – submit any relevant information. With the help of the public, we can paint a better, more in-depth intelligence picture providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of crime.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or have bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job? They may be gaining this money illegally.

“If you see something that is not quite right, I urge you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and stay anonymous.”

Tell SYP what you know by calling 101 or via the force’s online portal. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on www.Crimestoppers-uk.org

