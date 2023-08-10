The historic Sheffield firm collapsed into administration in June, with more than 2,000 people made redundant.

A delivery group has reached a deal to reopen the Sheffield headquarters of former historic parcel firm Tuffnells.

The parcel giant, headquartered in Meadowhall Business Park on Carbrook Hall Road, went under on June 12, with up to 2,200 employees across its 33 UK depots made redundant. Just 128 members of staff remained after the collapse.

Many in the Steel City mourned the loss of the firm and its iconic green delivery trucks, bringing an end to a 100-year-old company serving more than 4,000 businesses across 167 countries.

Now, delivery firm DX has announced it has reached an agreement to reopen 15 former Tuffnells sites, including the headquarters in Sheffield.

Beginning with the return of a depot in Newport, Wales, 15 former Tuffnell Express Ltd sites will be brought back into operation after standing empty since June.

The depot will support the operations of the Group’s DX Freight division, which specialises in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items. It will support the increase in volumes that DX has taken on, including former customers of Tuffnells.

DX has reached an agreement to reopen over 15 sites of collapsed Sheffield-headquartered delivery company Tuffnells. Picture: Daniel Jones

The timeline of when the Sheffield depot will be back up and running is not confirmed, but the rollout is expected to be complete in 18 months.

Paul Ibbetson, CEO of DX (Group) plc said: “We are very pleased to have integrated the first of the 15 former Tuffnells depots into our network.

"The job of bringing the other Tuffnells sites onboard is well underway and will support our overall growth plans and drive gains on multiple fronts, including customer service levels, environmental benefits and deliver enhanced margins. We look forward to announcing further depot openings over the coming months.”

Tuffnells collapse came after it was sold into independent ownership in 2020 for £15m. The firm was severely affected by Covid-19, rising costs, and increased competition.