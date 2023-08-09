Women golfers called on to support female Master Cutler at charity tournament

Women golfers are being urged to join in a charity tournament in support of the city’s second female Master Cutler in its 398-year history.

So far, 17 of the 22 team slots have been booked for the event at Hallamshire Golf Club on September 14 - and every player is male.

Award-winning businesswoman Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL, Master of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, launched her six-month Master Cutler’s Challenge in March.

"Currently, we don't have any women in the field," said Hallamshire’s Head Assistant Professional Holly Morgan. “I’m calling out to women golfers to snap up the last five team places. Dame Julie has made great strides for women in South Yorkshire; we need to be out on that course, supporting her challenge.”

Hallamshire’s Head Assistant Professional Holly Morgan

Added Holly, 26: "South Yorkshire is home to so many great female golfers, we need to showcase this more regularly on corporate and charity days to prevent the events being male-oriented. Hallamshire is a fantastic golf course; challenging, yet fun, and definitely one not to be missed! The prize table will include a women’s prize across all categories, so there’s great incentive to join in.”

Sheffielder Holly, a PGA Professional, will be setting the pace for the day’s Beat The Pro Challenge.

Competitors will be hoping she doesn’t reach the form she achieved for the same challenge at Neurocare’s charity golf day at Hallamshire in June. She had a 'slam-dunk' hole in one - the second in her 16-year love affair with the game - and had to retake the shot to give competitors a sporting chance.

The annual Master Cutler’s Challenge has brought in over £1 million for local causes since launching in 2008.

Dame Julie’s Challenge funds will support activities for low-income families, ethnic and minority groups and people with disabilities at Wentworth Woodhouse, the Grade I listed Georgian masterpiece in Rotherham which was crumbling into ruin when her five-year campaign with SAVE led to its purchase for £7 million in 2017.

Entry for teams of four costs £640, which includes a light brunch following a 12pm registration and an evening dinner and awards presentation.