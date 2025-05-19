Five people have been arrested as police target the ‘blight’ of the drugs trade in Sheffield.

Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team executed a number of warrants across their patch with quantities of Class A and B drugs seized from homes.

A raid of an address in Hope Street, Stocksbridge, on April 1 first led to drugs suspected to be cannabis, cocaine, and MDMA being seized and a 30-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Further activity in Spink Hall Lane - which is less than a mile away from Hope Street - on April 17 saw two homes searched, with cannabis found in both and suspected Class A drugs in one of the properties.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (GBH), common assault and production of cannabis.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (GBH), common assault and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A.

Then on May 6 a raid of house in Marsh Street, Deepcar, led to Class A drugs and related paraphernalia being seized.

A 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All investigations remain ongoing and the people arrested have been bailed as enquiries continue.

Acting Inspector Ross Masters, of the North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Drugs blight our communities and those who facilitate its production and sale do so with the sole purpose of exploiting people to make money.

"We won't stand for it in Sheffield and I'm hopeful the activity carried out through these warrants provides a snapshot of the daily work we undertake to disrupt criminals.

"We know the cash generated by selling drugs often goes towards funding the activities of organised crime gangs, who cause untold amounts of harm to communities and bring violence to our streets.

“We'll continue working relentlessly to disrupt organised criminals and bring offenders of all types to justice."

Anyone with suspicions about drug supply near where they live can report it to police online here: https://orlo.uk/jQmCT, or by calling 101.

