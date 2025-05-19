When it comes to catching criminals, PC Ellie Hawcroft is certainly on the ball.

A former international professional footballer, Ellie swapped her studded boots for patrol boots when she joined South Yorkshire Policeas a student officer back in February 2023.

PC Ellie Hawcroft swapped football for catching criminals

She's now on the frontline as a response cop in Wombwell, Barnsley, and the goal she's aiming for these days is to keep the streets of South Yorkshire safe.

Ellie's path to becoming a police officer wasn't conventional .

These boots were made for playing: Ellie the footballer

She joined as part of SYP’s Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) scheme, which is currently open for applications, and she has shared her fascinating story of going from the pitch to patrol.

Rewind to her college years and Ellie, now 24, was already playing football for Sheffield FC's first team and the under 21s England Colleges team.

"I was a young kid playing against adults, but I was very strong and a lot of them didn't like it!" she laughs. "You had to be headstrong and show you belonged there."

It didn't take long for her talent to be spotted. She was picked up by an agency and following a series of 'showcase' games she received no fewer than 40 offers from coaches. For her, it was a no-brainer where she wanted to go.

"It was always my dream to go to America," she says.

"One of my best friends is Esme Morgan, who plays for England. She always wanted to go and play for Manchester City, that was her dream, but my dream was always to go and play in America - because of the film Bend it like Beckham!"

With a love of country music, Ellie chose Nashville, where she studied journalism and broadcast alongside playing football. She remained there for a year, living in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat when she wasn't in her football kit, before moving to West Virginia with a full scholarship. Over the next three years, she completed a business and marketing degree while also training three times a day.

Ellie returned to her family in Barnsley at the end of 2022 and started the DHEP scheme the following year.

The DHEP is a work-based programme, supported by off-the-job study towards a graduate diploma in professional policing practice. Ellie passed in February this year and has been working on response in Wombwell ever since.

"It's a lot of hard work but I have a great team around me on my group," she says.

"We all dig in together, it is our little family unit. They really are a family away from home."

How has she found life as a police officer so far?

"Being able to work in the area where I'm from is great. I feel like a lot of the time people engage with me because I'm one of them - I speak like them and sound like them. I feel like that gets me a lot further in the job. I also enjoy getting 'free' tickets to the Barnsley match when I'm working at it!"

Ellie still plays football, playing in the SYP sports and social club team when she has the time around her shift pattern.

Her message to anyone considering joining the force is this: "Just give it a go. I think people are probably deterred away from policing because all they see is the bad things, they don't always see the rewarding side. But it has so much to offer, and now I can't imagine doing anything else."

Could you be the future of South Yorkshire Police? The DHEP programme is open now. Find out more: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/police-forces/south-yorkshire-police/areas/careers/join-team-syp/police-officers/