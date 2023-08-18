Passenger seriously injured in car crashes into wall after on-street 'fail to stop' collision near Rotherham

A car passenger has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a garden wall after a collision on a South Yorkshire street.

The stricken passenger was taken away by ambulance after the crash, which left the driver with minor injuries, and the collision is now being investigated by police.

Officers say a second car was involved in the incident, in Dinnington, and that the driver of that second car failed to stop. He has now been traced.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: "Shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 12, emergency services were called to Swinston Hill Road, following reports that two vehicles had been in a collision.

"After the collision one of the vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Golf, crashed into a garden wall and caused damage to parked cars. The driver of the Golf suffered minor injuries, and the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The second vehicle, a black Peugeot 208, is reported to have failed to stop at the scene but has since been traced. The driver has been interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.

"Any motorists with dash cam footage, or properties with CCTV footage, which may show the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision are asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police online, using the police live chat, https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.

You can also call 101 quoting incident number 1202 of 12 August 2023.

You can email dash cam or CCTV footage to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.