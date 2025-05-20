An 83-year-old pedestrian has been taken to hospital and a cyclist arrested after a collision involving an electric bike in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were sent to the scene last night, near the former Gypsy Queen pub, in Beighton, and a man was arrested after the incident.

Several police cars were on the scene early yesterday afternoon, and some paths near Drakehouse Lane were described locally as being taped off while officers were on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was reported at Drakehouse Lane, near the former Gypsy Queen pub | Google

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called to Drakehouse Lane in Beighton at 11.57am on Monday (May 19) following reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with an electric bike.

“An 83-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The rider of the bike, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving/ riding and driving - unfit through drink drugs. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

The incident has sparked an appeal for witnesses.

Police say they would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage can be submitted to police by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-sought-after-sheffield-collision

You can also contact police with information online at the web address https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 and quote incident number 385 of May 19 2025.