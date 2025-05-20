Drakehouse Lane crash Beighton: Elderly pedestrian in hospital after collision with electric bike in Sheffield
Police were sent to the scene last night, near the former Gypsy Queen pub, in Beighton, and a man was arrested after the incident.
Several police cars were on the scene early yesterday afternoon, and some paths near Drakehouse Lane were described locally as being taped off while officers were on the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called to Drakehouse Lane in Beighton at 11.57am on Monday (May 19) following reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with an electric bike.
“An 83-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
“The rider of the bike, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving/ riding and driving - unfit through drink drugs. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
The incident has sparked an appeal for witnesses.
Police say they would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.
Footage can be submitted to police by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-sought-after-sheffield-collision
You can also contact police with information online at the web address https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 and quote incident number 385 of May 19 2025.
