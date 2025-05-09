Police find suspected 'chop shop' after raid on industrial estate near Middlewood, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have raided a suspected 'chop shop' on a Sheffield industrial estate.

South Yorkshire Police say they have arrested three people after the action, after finding it as part of a an investigation into a stolen car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were called out after a yellow Land Rover, suspected as stolen, was seen in the area, on Wednesday evening.

Officers went to an industrial estate near Middlewood, Sheffield, and say they found four men moving parts believed to have been stripped from the Land Rover.

Police were called over the incident (file picture). Photo: David Kessen, National WorldPolice were called over the incident (file picture). Photo: David Kessen, National World
Police were called over the incident (file picture). Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

South Yorkshire Police say three men aged 61, 30 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A fourth man managed to evade arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Thomas Jordan, of the Neighbourhood Crime Team in Sheffield, said: "So-called chop shops form part of much wider organised criminality and often involve cars being stolen on order to be stripped of their parts and sold on for cash.

"We know there is a direct link between this organised criminality and burglaries, and that is why we are appealing for information to help us shut down this harmful trade in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire.

"Young people are often exploited and promised cash if they provide stolen vehicles to units for them to dismantle and sell on, and we know this cross-border offending takes place across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our message is clear. If you think something isn't right, report it to us or completely anonymously to Crimestoppers. Things to look out for could be someone asking you to do some work on a vehicle 'on the cheap', or an unusually high number of vehicles coming and going from a unit.

"We need your information to act as this helps us build up a picture of offending patterns and gives us the power to look into reports in more detail."

The three men who were arrested as part of the reported incident on Wednesday have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information on Wednesday's reported incident is being asked to contact police and quote incident number 795 of May 7, 2025.

You can report information to police online on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceCarsLand Rover
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice