Police find suspected 'chop shop' after raid on industrial estate near Middlewood, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police say they have arrested three people after the action, after finding it as part of a an investigation into a stolen car.
Officers were called out after a yellow Land Rover, suspected as stolen, was seen in the area, on Wednesday evening.
Officers went to an industrial estate near Middlewood, Sheffield, and say they found four men moving parts believed to have been stripped from the Land Rover.
South Yorkshire Police say three men aged 61, 30 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
A fourth man managed to evade arrest.
Detective Sergeant Thomas Jordan, of the Neighbourhood Crime Team in Sheffield, said: "So-called chop shops form part of much wider organised criminality and often involve cars being stolen on order to be stripped of their parts and sold on for cash.
"We know there is a direct link between this organised criminality and burglaries, and that is why we are appealing for information to help us shut down this harmful trade in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire.
"Young people are often exploited and promised cash if they provide stolen vehicles to units for them to dismantle and sell on, and we know this cross-border offending takes place across the county.
"Our message is clear. If you think something isn't right, report it to us or completely anonymously to Crimestoppers. Things to look out for could be someone asking you to do some work on a vehicle 'on the cheap', or an unusually high number of vehicles coming and going from a unit.
"We need your information to act as this helps us build up a picture of offending patterns and gives us the power to look into reports in more detail."
The three men who were arrested as part of the reported incident on Wednesday have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
Anyone with information on Wednesday's reported incident is being asked to contact police and quote incident number 795 of May 7, 2025.
You can report information to police online on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.
