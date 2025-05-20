Information available from Sheffield Council’s open data webpage shows figures for burglaries divided into 70 different neighbourhoods. We have analysed the figures to rank them.

The burglaries figures are based on official police data for the period running from March 2024 to February 2025, which are the most recent available.

In each case, we have ranked those neighbourhoods on the basis of the number of break-ins per 1,000 households. If that figure was equal to another place, we considered the total number of break-ins as well.

The photos that we have used are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

To avoid becoming a victim of burglaries, police recommend:

> Ensure all doors are locked, even if you are inside your home. Burglars will be looking for open doors as an easy opportunity to slip in

> Ensure any side gates or outer buildings, like sheds and garages, are locked and secure where possible

> Consider installing a home CCTV and monitor light system

> Install a burglar alarm, and set it when you leave your home

> Fit a steering wheel lock on your vehicles, even if they are parked on your driveway

> Ensure any spare car keys are stored in a safe place, away from your front door

> If you are planning on leaving your home to take a holiday, ask a neighbour or friend to check on your property and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour

1 . Burglaries Our gallery shows the neighbourhoods in Sheffield which reported the most burglaries per household in the year from March 2024 to February 2025. Photo: National World | National World Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Darnall Darnall saw 19.8 burglaries per thousand households from March 2024 to February 2025, the 17th worst figure. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 53. Photo: Google | Google Photo Sales

3 . Gleadless Gleadless saw 19.9 burglaries per thousand households from March 2024 to February 2025, the 16th worst figure. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 56. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales