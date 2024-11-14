Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are urging the owner of two dogs to come forward as part of their investigation into dangerous dogs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that on Wednesday, November 6 at 1.30pm, a man was walking his dog in the field directly behind the allotments on Avenue Road in Wath Upon Dearne when two bull breed dogs approached him and one attempted to bite him and his dog.

The dog that attempted to cause injury is believed to be a white large built dog with brown patches. The dogs are reported to have then run in the direction towards the allotments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police is keen to hear from the owner of these dogs, anyone who witnessed the incident or knows of their whereabouts, or anyone who may have CCTV footage covering the area.

If you believe you can assist with their investigation, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 486 of November 6 2024.