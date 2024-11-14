Police searching for owner of two ‘dangerous’ dogs in Rotherham after dog walker almost bitten
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is reported that on Wednesday, November 6 at 1.30pm, a man was walking his dog in the field directly behind the allotments on Avenue Road in Wath Upon Dearne when two bull breed dogs approached him and one attempted to bite him and his dog.
The dog that attempted to cause injury is believed to be a white large built dog with brown patches. The dogs are reported to have then run in the direction towards the allotments.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
South Yorkshire Police is keen to hear from the owner of these dogs, anyone who witnessed the incident or knows of their whereabouts, or anyone who may have CCTV footage covering the area.
If you believe you can assist with their investigation, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 486 of November 6 2024.