Dozens of guns handed in as part of South Yorkshire Police’s latest weapons amnesty
A total of 67 guns are off the streets of South Yorkshire thanks to a police-led weapons amnesty.
South Yorkshire Police ran the surrender between Wednesday, July 24 and Sunday, August 4 and it also saw seven quantities of ammunition handed in.
Det Insp Marie Bulmer said: “The success of the surrender is testament to our communities and their willingness to protect their neighbours, family and friends and make South Yorkshire a safer place.
“I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to check their homes and hand in their firearms and ammunition.
“Sixty-seven less firearms across South Yorkshire is 67 less that can fall into the hands of criminals and cause fear and harm in our communities.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The firearms surrendered included functional and imitation models.
Det Insp Bulmer added: “I am really pleased with the number of surrenders made. The two weeks gave people the opportunity to hand in their firearms without fear of prosecution for illegal possession.
“The fight against gun crime is stronger than ever, we have dedicated Operation Fortify Teams and a Serious Violent Crime Tasking Team that are working with partners and our local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.”
If a firearm is believed to be linked to a previous crime, the firearm will be forensically tested, and if found to have criminal links an investigation will be launched.
Anyone with any information regarding the use of weapons or suspicious activity should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.