Boy, 15, stabbed in Sheffield
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 13:43
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called out to a ‘disturbance’ in Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
They added that a ‘15-year-old male received a minor stab wound’ and was ‘taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital but was released a short time later.’
Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested and remain in police custody.