Boy, 15, stabbed in Sheffield

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 13:43

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called out to a ‘disturbance’ in Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Wensley Street

They added that a ‘15-year-old male received a minor stab wound’ and was ‘taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital but was released a short time later.’

Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested and remain in police custody.