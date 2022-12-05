Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

The married couple had lived in the detached home for decades and it was where they had brought up their three children – two daughters and a son. Mr Andrews, aged 79, had been a builder and had extended the house to accommodate the growing family over the years.

His wife, Mary, 76, had been a well respected nurse during her working years.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the home of Mr and Mrs Andrews following ‘a report of a concern for welfare' at the property. They made the grim discovery and shortly after arrested and then charged 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with two counts of murder.

Mr Andrews, who is also known as Duncan, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 29 and then at Sheffield Crown Court the following day. He has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing. It is understood that he may issue his guilty or not guilty pleas to the charges on March 13, 2023.

The post mortem results for Mr and Mrs Andrews have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.