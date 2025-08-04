Doncaster thugs caught on CCTV shooting and pelting home with petrol bomb arrested in hours
James McGuinness, aged 22, and Ryan Jobes, 24, drove up to the house and blasted two shots at the windows before torching the property on December 22 last year.
Armed cops raced to Hawthorne Grove, Bentley, Doncaster, at 10pm following multiple 999 calls from terrified neighbours.
Within hours the pair were arrested and later pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to endangering life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Jobes, of Scawsby, and McGuinness, Balby, were each jailed for three years and nine months at Sheffield Crown Court.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Barnes, of South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team, said: "There is no place for the sort of mindless violence gun crime inflicts on our communities.
"Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Jobes and McGuinness' reckless actions, but this isn't always the case.
"We have seen first-hand in South Yorkshire the damage firearms cause and we will not tolerate gun crime."
Following officers arriving at the scene they launched an investigation and within hours officers on patrol were alerted to a Kia Sorento carrying multiple masked individuals.
The vehicle was two miles away from the initial incident.
After requesting the vehicle to stop, Jobes and McGuinness were identified as two of the passengers in the vehicle.
Police said their initial escape vehicle was later found on the same night "completely burned out" at a nearby park.
A search of the pair found both were in possession of disposable gloves which officers noted strongly smelt of petrol and accelerant.
And after reviewing CCTV footage and the officers who stopped Jobes and McGuinness identified that both were wearing matching clothes to the individuals who had been involved in the initial incident.
Jobes and McGuinness were arrested and taken into custody where they refused to answer any questions put to them by the investigation team.
Despite this the pair were charged and remanded into custody.
Both men pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to endangering life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
They were then sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.
Detective Sergeant Barnes also said: "The quick work and real team effort shown during this investigation was vital in apprehending Jobes and McGuinness within hours of their callous attack in Doncaster.
"This is another example of our ongoing relentless approach to tackling firearm enabled criminality."