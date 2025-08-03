3 . Wanted: Rubinder Singh

Police need help to find wanted man Rubinder Singh. Posting on July 28, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for your help to find wanted man Rubinder Singh. "The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with a rape in the Kendray area of Barnsley on 16 April 2024. "Extensive work to locate Singh has been carried out, including financial enquiries, checks with local authorities, house checks and numerous other tactics. We are now wanting to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently. "Singh is described as an Asian man, of a stocky build and with short black hair. He is also known by the name Gurpinder Singh." If you see Singh, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1015 of April 16, 2024 when you get in touch. You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP