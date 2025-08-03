Each one of them are wanted by detectives investigating a series of crimes, some of which date back years.
They are all believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘wost wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018.
To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
1. South Yorkshire's most wanted
Top row, left to right: Kelly Grayson; Rubinder Singh; Martin Shaw; Kieran Harrison and Kyle Campbell. Second row, left to right: Corey Herring. Shaun Battye; Luthfur Ali; Zain Ahmed and James Maughan. Third row, left to right: Andi Trokthi; Nasir Ali. Eljaso Cela; Mateo Cela and Liam Jones. Bottom row, left to right: Sonny Ibe; Loi Le; John Eric Wells; Mohammed Anwaar and Ahmed Farrah | Adobe/South Yorkshire Police/Submit
2. Wanted: Kelly Grayson
Police are asking for your help to find wanted woman Kelly Grayson.
Launching a public appeal on August 2, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Grayson, 40, is wanted in connection with a number of high value thefts from Crystal Peaks shopping centre and Parkway Retail Park in Sheffield between 6 May and 25 June 2025.
"We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Grayson recently or knows where she may be staying. She is understood to have links to Darnall, Tinsley and the Manor areas of Sheffield.
"She is described as a white woman who is 5ft 2ins tall with long ginger hair."
If you see Grayson, or have information that could help us find her, please report online, or call 101. Please quote investigation number 14/89103/25 when you get in touch.
If you have an immediate sighting of Grayson, please call 999.
You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP
3. Wanted: Rubinder Singh
Police need help to find wanted man Rubinder Singh.
Posting on July 28, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for your help to find wanted man Rubinder Singh.
"The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with a rape in the Kendray area of Barnsley on 16 April 2024.
"Extensive work to locate Singh has been carried out, including financial enquiries, checks with local authorities, house checks and numerous other tactics. We are now wanting to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently.
"Singh is described as an Asian man, of a stocky build and with short black hair. He is also known by the name Gurpinder Singh."
If you see Singh, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 1015 of April 16, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP
4. Wanted: Martin Shaw
Help is needed to find wanted Rotherham man, Martin Shaw. Launching a public appeal on July 24, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spoksperson said: "Shaw, 46, is wanted in connection with two alleged burglaries in Rotherham on 17 and 18 July. He is also wanted on recall to prison.
"Shaw, who is known to frequent the Wath and Swinton areas, is described as a white man, with short brown hair, a beard and around 5ft 6ins tall.
"Have you seen Shaw? Do you know where he might be?
"If you see Shaw, please call us immediately on 999. If you have any other information that could help us find him, please call 101 or get in touch online via our website.
"You can report information via our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/."
When you get in touch, please quote incident number 290 of July 24, 2025.
If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
| SYP