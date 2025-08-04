Exactly a year has passed since the Rotherham riots broke out near a hotel housing asylum seekers.

But for a number of the police officers who were present as widespread disorder raged outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, the riots still feel ‘very current’ as they attempt to work through the trauma caused.

A total of 64 police officers, three police horses and a police dog were injured in the disorder, which took place after misinformation was disseminated in the wake of a fatal stabbing in Southport, Merseyside that claimed the lives of three young girls.

The most recent figures from South Yorkshire Police reveal that the force has charged a total of 114 people, had 100 people sentenced. 84 of those people have been either jailed or detained for a total of 236 years and 9 months.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police’s chief constable, Lauren Poultney, was used in a number of the court hearings which immediately followed the disorder, detailing the initial impact on officers.

In it, she said: “Police officers from across South Yorkshire put themselves in danger to prevent and detect crime to keep communities safe...to keep the King's peace.

"400 people descended on Manvers intent on spreading fear, leaving communities terrified and intimidated. My officers arrived on duty to stand between the public and harm and were faced with abhorrent violence and abuse.

“Many were, or saw their colleagues, injured. They were physically and verbally abused whilst cameras were placed in their faces by their attackers, desperate for a reaction. Their families at home watched the situation unfold across the news and social media, no doubt afraid and worried for their loved ones at work.”

The disorder continues to affect officers, as Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire Police Federation (SYPF), reveals: “It’s clear for some that the trauma has taken a while to have an impact.

“I think with the passage of time, the seriousness and extreme danger of what those officers faced has been diminished a little bit.

“But we are still seeing footage today which shows the outrageous aggression leveled at our officers including throwing concrete slabs narrowly missing officers heads.

“These officers at the end of the day are people’s mums, dads, sons, daughters, husbands and wives - and it is a small miracle they all managed to get home to them that day.”

He continued: “It doesn’t feel like a year since it happened as it still feels very current for the officers involved in the Manvers disorder.

“We at SYP Federation supported a large number of officers soon afterwards with both counselling and Injury Therapy.

“However since then we have and still have officers coming forward to seek support.”

A report from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), which looked at how police forces, including South Yorkshire Police, dealt with the disorder that broke out in the wake of the Southport tragedy was published in December 2024.

It found that a number of events in 2023 and 2024 were indicators of potential future disorder, but this had not been reflected in police intelligence assessments.

Detailing the police response in Rotherham, the report stated: “A large group of offenders targeted a hotel in Rotherham that housed asylum seekers. They attacked police officers with missiles and attempted to enter the premises.

“A line of officers with shields were protecting hotel residents and staff, who would be at severe risk if they withdrew.

“The officers had to endure sustained attack while waiting to receive mutual aid. The limited number of officers in attendance amounted to a ‘thin blue line’ and meant dynamic dispersal tactics weren’t immediately available to commanders.”

The report adds: "We have found that the series of incidents of violence and disorder across the UK during 2023 and 2024 should have influenced the police service's assessments of threat and risk.

"Our assessment of these incidents suggests that the risks of disorder were greater than the police believed them to be.

"They involved extreme nationalist sentiment, aggravated activism or serious disorder.

"All of them took place before the Southport killings and subsequent outbreaks of widespread disorder across the UK."