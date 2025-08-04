Legacy of Shefield's Ingle gym recognised worldwide

A recent list of the world’s six most famous boxing gyms has placed Sheffield’s Ingle Gym among elite global company - but its story is radically different from the five others mentioned.

The ranking, published by bet365, includes some of the most iconic fight venues in boxing history: Kronk Gym in Detroit, 5th Street Gym in Miami, Gleason’s Gym in New York, Catskill Boxing Club in upstate New York, and Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

All are based in sprawling American cities with vast populations and deep boxing traditions.

But the final entry, the humble Wincobank gym launched by Brendan Ingle in a disused church hall in Sheffield, is a very different proposition - and arguably more remarkable for that.

While the American gyms had access to huge pools of young talent and were often backed by financial muscle or major city infrastructure, Ingle’s started with next to nothing.

The Irish-born former middleweight turned coach had enjoyed a modest career in the ring, but found his true calling when he began mentoring local children in the late 1960s.

With little more than a ring, a few gloves, and painted circles on the floor to teach footwork, Ingle built a unique system of movement, timing, and discipline.

He combined boxing training with a focus on self-respect, education, and personal responsibility; a philosophy that steered many young men away from crime and into world-class sport.

Brendan Ingle through the ropes

Among those champions who emerged from the small gym in Newman Road were the original pathfinder Herol 'Bomber' Graham, followed by Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Paul 'Silky' Jones, Junior Witter, Kell Brook and Kid Galahad — all champions in their own right and all bearing traits of the “Ingle style”.

The American gyms certainly boast star power and pedigree.

Kronk was the base of Thomas Hearns and a conveyor belt of talent under Emanuel Steward. 5th Street Gym in Miami was synonymous with Muhammad Ali and Angelo Dundee. Gleason’s has seen Ali, Tyson, and Duran pass through its doors. Catskill was where Cus D’Amato shaped Mike Tyson. Wild Card, home to Manny Pacquiao, remains a global boxing powerhouse under Freddie Roach.

But it could be argued that none of them came from quite so modest a beginning as Wincobank.

Junior Witter celebrates his round 7 win over Vivian Harris in their WBC light welterweight World title fight at the Dome, Doncaster. Pic Steve Taylor

That a single gym in Sheffield, tucked into a residential street, with no big-name benefactors or major-city profile, should rank alongside these American giants is testament to what Brendan Ingle built.

His death in 2018 was felt far beyond the sport.

His work changed lives, not just careers.

The base might not have world champions on its roster today. But it does have a legacy to be proud of, and its inclusion on the worldwide list is a welcome nod to its achievements of yesteryear.