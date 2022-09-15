After being sentenced to time behind bars, some inmates try to keep their heads down and stay out of trouble.
But others wind up committing more crimes while serving time at His Majesty’s pleasure, and having their sentences extended.
Every prisoner pictured here has been convicted of crimes committed while serving at South Yorkshire’s four prisons: HMP Doncaster, HMP Lindholme, HMP Hatfield and HMP Moorland, following hearings heard at Sheffield Crown Court in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
1. Tyrell Elliott: Sheffield prisoner caught with a "nasty" spike in jail gets more time behind bars
Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 9, 2021 how Tyrell Elliott, then aged 22, formerly of Middle Hay View, at Gleadless, Sheffield, had already been in custody at HMP Doncaster, at Marsh Gate, concerning another matter when he was found by a prison officer with an improvised spiked weapon in his waistband.
Kristian Cavanagh, prosecuting, said: “An officer approached the defendant in the exercise yard and he could see the defendant appeared nervous and was holding his side and because of this he instructed him to hold up his arms and around his waistline was found an improvised weapon.”
Mr Cavanagh described the weapon as a spike with an improvised handle.
Elliott, who has previous convictions including for offences of violence, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon after he was caught in June, 2020.
Recorder Felicity Davies said Elliott’s previous convictions include offences for violence which started in 2015 and they include assault occasioning actual bodily harm, kidnap, possession of a blade, harassment, and robbery among others.
She sentenced Elliott to four months of custody.
Photo: SYP
2. David Green: More jail time for South Yorkshire prisoner who doused guards with vile human waste mixture
A July 7, 2022 Sheffield Crown Court hearing, sitting remotely at Grimsby Crown Court, was told how HMP Lindholme inmate David Green committed crimes of administering a noxious substance against three officers at the prison in the space of just under two months.
Prosecuting barrister, Stephanie Hollis, told the court how at the time of this offending, Green, then aged 32, was serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for an offence of wounding with intent, which was passed in December 2020.
Ms Hollis said Green was around two months into his sentence when he targeted a prison officer on February 16, 2021 who was seconded to HMP Lindholme from HMP Hull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Green later admitted to carrying out the offence because of the negative associations he has with staff at HMP Hull after serving time there, the court heard.
Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Sophie McKone told Green: “You deliberately targeted that prison officer because he normally worked at HMP Hull and you took offence to that.
“Over a period of two weeks, you planned that attack and started urinating into a shower bottle, and when he came into your cell you sprayed him with it.”
Ms Hollis told the court how Green struck again on April 6, 2021 in an office on the K-Wing of the prison where two prison officers were cleaning, and once again, doused the officers with waste he had put into a shower gel bottle.
The officers describe being covered head to toe in a mixture of urine and human faeces,” Ms Hollis said.
Judge McKone sentenced Green to an additional two years’ custody, to be served consecutively to his other sentences.
Photo: SYP
3. Kairiba Jammeh: Prisoner stabbed fellow inmate with a toilet brush converted into a spike
Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 5, 2022 how Kairiba Jammeh, then aged 20, struck the fellow inmate to the back of his head and body at HMP Moorland, on Bawtry Rd, at Hatfield Woodhouse, Hatfield, Doncaster, after mistakenly believing his victim had previously attacked him.
Prosecuting barrister Gurdial Singh said of the complainant: “He came out of his cell and felt a forceful impact to the side of his head. He was aware he was bleeding and felt pain to his back and thought he was struck to his right arm.”
Mr Singh added: “The officers saw what they thought was the defendant throwing a punch and then a further three times on the neck area and it was plain to them the officer had been stabbed.”
Jammeh discarded an object after the attack and it was later found to be a toilet brush handle wrapped in a bed sheet with a screw fixed to the top, according to Mr Singh.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing an improvised weapon and to causing wounding with intent after the incident on November 28, 2020.
He also admitted three counts of possessing improvised weapons in prison after he disposed of a cutlery handle with a screw prior to a body scan at one prison in September, 2020, and after he had revealed he had two weapons when he was to be searched during a stay at Doncaster Young Offender Institution in August, 2021.
The court also heard Jammeh’s previous convictions include battery, attempted robbery, robbery, possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing a bladed article and possessing a handgun.
The judge, Recorder Felicity Davies, sentenced Jammeh to 30 months' custody
Photo: SYP
4. Jose Blanco: Prisoner who escaped from Doncaster jail given more time behind bars
Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 26, 2021 how Jose Blanco, aged 29, had been an inmate at HMP Hatfield, Doncaster, after he had been sentenced to three years of custody in October, 2019, for causing death by dangerous driving. Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Blanco was due for conditional release on April 29 but he fled from HMP Hatfield on December 19.
Mr Jones said: “On December 19 he was on C Wing and there was some sort of incident – not particularly involving this defendant.
"But officers were there and he was seen and was asked to go to his cell and he was a little argumentative and did not want to go back to his cell.”
Mr Jones added red marks had been seen on Blanco’s neck and after a further incident and reports that a fire door had been opened a roll-call revealed Blanco had absconded.
The court heard Blanco handed himself in at Doncaster police station on December 23 on his 29th birthday.
Judge Sarah Wright sentenced Blanco to three months of custody to run consecutively to his existing custodial sentence.
Photo: SYP