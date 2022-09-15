3. Kairiba Jammeh: Prisoner stabbed fellow inmate with a toilet brush converted into a spike

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 5, 2022 how Kairiba Jammeh, then aged 20, struck the fellow inmate to the back of his head and body at HMP Moorland, on Bawtry Rd, at Hatfield Woodhouse, Hatfield, Doncaster, after mistakenly believing his victim had previously attacked him. Prosecuting barrister Gurdial Singh said of the complainant: “He came out of his cell and felt a forceful impact to the side of his head. He was aware he was bleeding and felt pain to his back and thought he was struck to his right arm.” Mr Singh added: “The officers saw what they thought was the defendant throwing a punch and then a further three times on the neck area and it was plain to them the officer had been stabbed.” Jammeh discarded an object after the attack and it was later found to be a toilet brush handle wrapped in a bed sheet with a screw fixed to the top, according to Mr Singh. The defendant, of no fixed abode, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing an improvised weapon and to causing wounding with intent after the incident on November 28, 2020. He also admitted three counts of possessing improvised weapons in prison after he disposed of a cutlery handle with a screw prior to a body scan at one prison in September, 2020, and after he had revealed he had two weapons when he was to be searched during a stay at Doncaster Young Offender Institution in August, 2021. The court also heard Jammeh’s previous convictions include battery, attempted robbery, robbery, possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing a bladed article and possessing a handgun. The judge, Recorder Felicity Davies, sentenced Jammeh to 30 months' custody

Photo: SYP