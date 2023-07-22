News you can trust since 1887
Doncaster College: Staff member arrested by police over alleged 'messages to 12-year-old'

An employee at Doncaster College has been arrested as police launch a probe into messages reportedly sent to a 12-year-old child.
By Darren Burke, Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 05:50 BST

College bosses have confirmed that the member of staff was arrested last week.

It is understood that the member of staff has been suspended while police investigations take place.

A spokesman for DN Colleges Group, which runs Doncaster College said: “We were informed on 12 July that a member of staff, who was employed on a variable hours contract, was arrested.

"DN Colleges Group have taken all appropriate steps in line with Keeping Children Safe in Education and our internal polices to ensure that the safeguarding of all our students is our first priority.

“We will fully cooperate with all external agencies as and when required.”

