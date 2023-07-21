A 36-year-old man was arrested by officers in connection with suspected firearms-related criminality in Sheffield.
Police swooped in the Danewood Avenue area of the Manor estate on Wednesday, July 19 as part of an ongoing investigation.
South Yorkshire Police said: "The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture ammunition. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
"As part of this investigation, a 34-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.