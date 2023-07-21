News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Danewood Avenue: Man arrested on Sheffield estate on suspicion of firearms-related criminality

Police raided a home in Sheffield as part of a probe into suspected firearms-related criminality.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

A 36-year-old man was arrested by officers in connection with suspected firearms-related criminality in Sheffield.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Danewood Avenue, Manor, by officers in connection with suspected firearms-related criminality in Sheffield (Photo: Ollie Ratcliffe)A 36-year-old man was arrested on Danewood Avenue, Manor, by officers in connection with suspected firearms-related criminality in Sheffield (Photo: Ollie Ratcliffe)
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Danewood Avenue, Manor, by officers in connection with suspected firearms-related criminality in Sheffield (Photo: Ollie Ratcliffe)

Police swooped in the Danewood Avenue area of the Manor estate on Wednesday, July 19 as part of an ongoing investigation.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: "The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture ammunition. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

 "As part of this investigation, a 34-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody."

 Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Related topics:PoliceSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police