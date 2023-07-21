News you can trust since 1887
Shawn Battye: Rotherham man with 'several aliases' wanted by police over burglary

South Yorkshire Police have said Shawn Battye uses a number of aliases, including Shawn Gascoigne, Liam Truelove and Brendan Trussell.

By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

South Yorkshire Police are hunting a Rotherham man wanted in connection to a reported burglary. He has also been recalled to prison.

Shawn Battye, aged 49, is wanted in connection to a reported burglary on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in the Middle Lane South area of Rotherham. South Yorkshire Police say a quantity of cash is thought to have been taken during the burglary.

Battye, who has links to Rotherham and Sheffield, is believed to use several aliases including Shawn Gascoigne, Liam Truelove and Brendan Trussell. He is white, of a stocky build, approximately 5ft 6ins tall and has short, light brown/blond hair.

Shawn Battye, 49, is wanted in connection to a burglary and recall to prison. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)Shawn Battye, 49, is wanted in connection to a burglary and recall to prison. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
Shawn Battye, 49, is wanted in connection to a burglary and recall to prison. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

The 49-year-old is also wanted for recall to prison and, on top of his Sheffield and Rotherham links, he is also thought to visit the Manchester area.

Immediate sightings of Battye should be reported on 999. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or may know where he is should call 101, quoting incident number 383 of July 5, 2023.

