News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco switches things up in Spain
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship

Simon Murch: Sheffield primary school teacher charged with rape of girl under 13 in Stoke-on-Trent

Police in Staffordshire were called about an alleged rape that took place on Sunday.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:26 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 08:49 BST

A Sheffield primary school teacher has been charged with the rape of a child.

Simon Murch, 54, from Sheffield, is due to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on August 21 charged with the rape of a girl under 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 54-year-old teaches at Sheffield’s Monteney Primary School, Parson Cross.

Most Popular

In a statement today, the CEO of Steel City Schools Partnership, Nicola Shipman, said: “Following media coverage about a member of staff, on behalf of Steel City Schools Partnership and Monteney Primary, [...] we are working closely with all agencies, including the police, to ensure all processes are being followed correctly.

“We will provide information, as required, to these agencies. We can confirm that all safeguarding training, records and practices are all up to date and rigorously applied by all.

“No further statement will be made at this time.”

Murch is also the regional joint secretary for the National Education Union in the city.

Related topics:SchoolsSheffield