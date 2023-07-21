A Sheffield primary school teacher has been charged with the rape of a child.
Simon Murch, 54, from Sheffield, is due to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on August 21 charged with the rape of a girl under 13.
The 54-year-old teaches at Sheffield’s Monteney Primary School, Parson Cross.
In a statement today, the CEO of Steel City Schools Partnership, Nicola Shipman, said: “Following media coverage about a member of staff, on behalf of Steel City Schools Partnership and Monteney Primary, [...] we are working closely with all agencies, including the police, to ensure all processes are being followed correctly.
“We will provide information, as required, to these agencies. We can confirm that all safeguarding training, records and practices are all up to date and rigorously applied by all.
“No further statement will be made at this time.”
Murch is also the regional joint secretary for the National Education Union in the city.