Police in Staffordshire were called about an alleged rape that took place on Sunday.

A Sheffield primary school teacher has been charged with the rape of a child.

Simon Murch, 54, from Sheffield, is due to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on August 21 charged with the rape of a girl under 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old teaches at Sheffield’s Monteney Primary School, Parson Cross.

In a statement today, the CEO of Steel City Schools Partnership, Nicola Shipman, said: “Following media coverage about a member of staff, on behalf of Steel City Schools Partnership and Monteney Primary, [...] we are working closely with all agencies, including the police, to ensure all processes are being followed correctly.

“We will provide information, as required, to these agencies. We can confirm that all safeguarding training, records and practices are all up to date and rigorously applied by all.

“No further statement will be made at this time.”