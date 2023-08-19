Two of the men have been charged with burglaries at Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster City Centre.

Three men have been charged in connection to burglaries this month as South Yorkshire Police crack down on the crime in Doncaster.

David Quinn, aged 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of burglary business and attempted burglary business. Quinn is charged in relation to reports of burglaries at Waterdale and Frenchgate Shopping Centres between August 7 and 16, 2023.

Tommy Cowell, 22, of no fixed address, is charged with burglary business following a report of burglary from Frenchgate Shopping Centre on August 16, 2023.

Both men have been remanded to custody and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on September 5, 2023.

Ashley Cottam, 34, of Clarke Avenue, Belle Vue has been charged with burglary following reports of burglary on Albany Road, Doncaster on August 11, 2023.

Cottom's charge is not related to those against David Quinn and Tommy Cowell.