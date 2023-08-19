South Yorkshire Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved, but are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A man has sadly died in hospital following a serious crash in Rotherham involving a Kawasaki motocycle.

Emergency services were called to East Bawtry Road, between Worrygoose Roundabout and the traffic lights in Whiston, at 7.33pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023. It followed reports a single green Kawasaki ZR 900 motorbike had been involved in a collision with the central reservation.

It is believed the rider, a man in his 60s, came off the motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His family have been informed.

They would like to hear from motorists who were travelling along East Bawtry Road that day, who may have witnessed the collision, or the Kawasaki prior to the collision.