Sheffield burglary: Police hunting two men caught on CCTV in connection to burglary

It is alleged two people entered a Sheffield property via a living room window, before fleeing with multiple items.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST

South Yorkshire Police are looking to identify two men in connection to a reported burglary in Sheffield.

It is reported that on Friday, August 11, 2023, between 6.55am and 7.10am, two people entered a property on Vincent Road via a living room window. The pair took multiple items before fleeing the scene.

South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to two men caught on CCTV in connection to a Sheffield burglary investigation. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to two men caught on CCTV in connection to a Sheffield burglary investigation. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to two men caught on CCTV in connection to a Sheffield burglary investigation. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
South Yorkshire Police are investigating and have released the CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to get in touch. Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 545 of August 11.

Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, using their website - crimestoppers-uk.org - or by calling 0800 555 111.

