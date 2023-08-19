Amy's House have been working with vulnerable people in Sheffield for nearly 20 years and the theft has left their staff heartbroken.

A Sheffield charity has revealed their bright yellow minibus, used to transport vulnerable young adults around the city, was stolen under the cover of darkness.

Amy's House has been providing vital services to children and young adults in Sheffield with disabilities and complex needs for nearly 20 years. The stolen minibus was crucial in helping youngsters to access the charity's support.

Lisa Marsh, aged 40, Charity Manager at Amy's House, said: "Our vehicle is branded and says 'charity' all over it so those thieves clearly don't have a heart at all."

The theft, which has been reported to South Yorkshire Police, is said to have been caught on CCTV in the early hours of August 18, 2023.

Lisa said the cameras caught a car arriving and parking next to the charity's bright yellow van at around 2.51am. Security measures on the van, like steel locks on the pedals, are said to have prevented the thieves from escaping easily - the van was driven away from its parking space at 3.10am.

"It does my head in," Lisa said. "We only just survived the pandemic as a charity. It's frustrating and heartbreaking because of the impact it will have."

This bright yellow charity minibus is reported to have been stolen in the early hours of yesterday. (Photo courtesy of Adam Dyson)

Amy's House has been operating in Sheffield for nearly 20 years, providing short breaks, day services and more to vulnerable children and young adults. The charity has a contract with Sheffield City Council to provide short breaks and, during the pandemic, they opted to offer targeted day services to young adults who have left specialist education.

Lisa said: "When students leave our special schools they can go to day services, but that would put 18-year-olds in services used by much older adults.

"The day service is about life skills, and having fun, and making memories."

The stolen minibus was vital in transporting many of those young adults to their day service.

"It's going to have a massive impact on our day-to-day services for young adults," Lisa said.

In light of the theft, Lisa has set up a fundraiser in the hope people will be able to help the charity find an alternative to fill the void left by the van.

Lisa said: "We've just done a JustGiving to see if someone can help us. We have been around for 20 years and are well known locally."

The charity confirmed they have reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police, who are investigating.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police received a report on (Friday, August 18) that a vehicle had been stolen from the Guildford Avenue area of Sheffield, sometime between 3.30pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

"The vehicle, a yellow Ford Transit motor caravan, was owned and used by a local charity.