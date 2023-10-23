Dinnington: Sex assault suspect on the loose as police issue CCTV image of man cops want to trace
The suspect is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman at a Rotherham property, before leaving and then returning and demanding to be let in.
Police in Rotherham have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Launching an appeal today (Monday, October 23, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a property in Dinnington at around 1.30am on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
They added: "After leaving the property, the man is said to have returned approximately 90 minutes later and banged on the door asking to be let in.
"It is understood the man then fled after the woman called the police. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.
"The man is described as an Asian male in his early 20s and of a skinny build. It is thought he is around 5ft 5ins tall with short black hair and a black beard.
"Do you recognise him?"
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.