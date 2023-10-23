News you can trust since 1887
All Saints Catholic High School: Tributes to 'one-in-a-billion' Steph Darwent after teacher's tragic death

26-year-old Steph Darwent passed away on October 19 after falling ill at work the day before

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 06:13 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 06:14 BST
Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful" and "one-in-a-billion" Sheffield woman after her tragic passing in hospital last week.

Steph Darwent, aged 26, fell ill at All Saints Catholic High School, where she worked as a teacher of business, on Wednesday, October 18. The high school announced she had sadly passed away in hospital the following afternoon, with family and friends by her side.

In a public Facebook post, Steph's partner Tom Hoyland said: "Steph was my rock, my world, my soul mate and my everything. We spent eight years together creating a life I never knew was possible until Steph came into it. She really was one in a billion! I’ll love you forever my gorgeous girl."

Steph Darwent passed away on October 19, after falling ill at work the day before.Steph Darwent passed away on October 19, after falling ill at work the day before.
Dozens shared their condolences, describing Steph as a "lovely soul" and "our funny, beautiful gal".

In another post, Sarah Newman said the teacher was "a shining light in a dark room, an absolute belter to be around, comedy gold but also the most genuine, kind, humble soul".

Elyse Walker said: "She really was an amazing person inside and out. She touched so many people’s lives".

Catherine Lucy added: "I can honestly say she was one of the most beautiful girls inside and out."

Steph's tragic passing was shared in a letter to parents and guardians on Friday from All Saints Catholic High School Headteacher, Sean Pender. He wrote: "I am writing to you to share some heartbreaking news with our school community.

"On Wednesday this week Miss Darwent, Teacher of Business and Economics and our Extra-Curricular Co-ordinator, fell ill whilst at school. Sadly it turned out to be very serious and I am sorry to have to tell you that Miss Darwent passed away in hospital on Thursday afternoon with her family by her side...

"This is an extremely difficult day for our school community as we all come to terms with the sudden loss of such a valued member of the All Saints' family. Please keep Miss Darwent's family and our whole school community in your thoughts and prayers."

Numerous end-of-term activities and events were subsequently cancelled, to be rearranged, out of respect and to allow staff and students at the school to appropriately access support following Steph's tragic passing.

