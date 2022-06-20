South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Devonshire Green at 8.45pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition today.

Devonshire Green is currently closed while officers carry out their enquiries.