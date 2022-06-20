Devonshire Green Sheffield: Man, 18, in serious condition after stabbing

A man, aged 18, is in hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:41 pm

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Devonshire Green at 8.45pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition today.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre

Devonshire Green is currently closed while officers carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 865 of June 19.