South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Devonshire Green at 8.45pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition today.
Devonshire Green is currently closed while officers carry out their enquiries.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 865 of June 19.