Armend Xhika was stabbed to death when violence flared on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and Kirton Road, in Pitsmoor, on Thursday, May 13, last year.

The 22-year-old Albanian national was injured when fights broke out.

The scene of the crime.

Armend, who lived on Kirton Road, was taken to A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which was then driven off while medics battled to revive him.

Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he died, triggering a murder probe.

Detectives yesterday, Saturday, arrested a man and a woman in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in police custody.

Mentor Selmani, age 27, of no fixed abode, was charged last month with (Section 18) grievous bodily harm with intent, violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court for trial in January 2023.

A 30 year-old man arrested last August has been released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can help them piece together the circumstances into Armend’s death, if you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 857 of 13 May 2021.