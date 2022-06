The ramps and surrounding footpaths on Devonshire Green were closed to the public this morning (June 20).

It comes after officers arrived at the scene at around 9pm on Sunday (June 20).

One resident told The Star: “There were around four or five police cars and an ambulance.

Dvonshire Green in Sheffield was taped off by police on June 19 following an incident.

"It looked like a big commotion. One of the guys involved was arguing with police.”

SYP has been contacted for a comment.