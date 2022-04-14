Fatal shooting at Sheffield car wash “did not appear to be a random incident” as police “concerned” over public safety

Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21, was gunned down at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, on March 29.

He was sat in a blue BMW when shots were fired at the car at around 6.45pm.

Lamar was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley of South Yorkshire Police gave an update on the incident during a meeting of the PCC's public advisory board on April 11.

“They have identified two people of interest to the inquiry, and are searching to locate these individuals,” Chief Supt Hemsley told the meeting.

“It’s our Burngreave neighbourhood team that cover that area, and since the incident has occurred, they have assessed the community tensions.

“Thankfully, they do not appear to have been raised, despite the really serious nature of the incident.

“The local neighbourhood inspector has been in close contact with the local councillors, around our reassurance patrols, and the community should have seen an increase in police officer patrols in that area.

“That’s not just our local Sheffield officers, but also our colleges in operational support services unit, so our traffic officers and ARVO officers have been on patrol in the area.

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley added that the incident is of “concern” to the force, as “that did not appear to be a random incident, we’re still looking at what the motive for that is”.