A Chesterfield man had admitted being involved in the sexual exploitation of a child, carried out with a notorious paeadophile he met on a dating site.

Messages sent between convicted paedophile Vicki Bevan and Timothy Peach relating to the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child, were uncovered by Merseyside Police in 2022.

The pair had met via an online dating site in 2021 and began sending messages between their personal phones, which included indecent images of a child and conversations about the sexual exploitation of a child.

Messages sent between convicted paedophile Vicki Bevan (right) and Timothy Peach relating to the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child, were uncovered by Merseyside Police in 2022 | Adobe/3rd party

Releasing details of the case on January 8, 2025, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police explained: “The case was referred to Derbyshire Police, and officers arrested 63-year-old Peach and conducted a search of his home, in Hardwick Lane, Ashover, where they seized a number of electronic devices.

“Following examination, indecent images of a child were recovered from two of the devices, as well as sexually explicit chats about the exploitation and abuse of a child.

“Peach was summonsed to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on August 1, 2024.

“He admitted two counts of making indecent images of a child aged 6-9, and one count of facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under 13.

“He was handed a jail term of 2 years and 8 months at Liverpool Crown Court on November 28, 2024.”

Bevan, the paedophile he met online, was arrested on Monday, October 25, 2021 and was charged with 11 offences the following day.

Further charges were then added to Bevan’s indictment at court and she was charged with a total of 34 offences.

During a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court in January 2022, Vicky Bevan, of Napier Street, St Helens, pleaded guilty to numerous child sex offences including rape, five counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making indecent images, three counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child and two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

Bevan was handed a a life sentence with a minimum term of 10 years during her sentencing hearing in May 2022.

Speaking after Peach was jailed, PC Samantha Bramley, the Derbyshire police officer in the case, said: “This case illustrates how good police work goes beyond geographical borders, and traditional methods, to ensure that the most dangerous and serious crimes are detected.

“Peach played a part in the abhorrent sexual abuse and exploitation of an innocent child, and I would like to thank both Merseyside Police who originally detected and referred the case to us and the Digital Forensics unit within Derbyshire Constabulary who painstakingly examined and extracted data from Peach’s devices to recover the evidence that led to his conviction.

“We are absolutely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation and will ensure we go to great lengths to detect and prosecute those who seek to harm children.

“If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse or exploitation, or know of a child at risk, please report this to us.

“We treat all such reports extremely seriously and any information you provide will be handled sensitively.”