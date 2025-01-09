Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large emergency service response seen on a busy Sheffield street relates to a death, police have confirmed.

Multiple police vehicles, along with at least one ambulance, were seen on Retford Road in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield yesterday (Wednesday, January 8, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed that the incident related to a person’s death.

The force spokesperson confirmed the death is ‘not being treated as suspicious,’ and refused to provide any further information.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) spokesperson confirmed they were dispatched to the area at around midday yesterday.

“Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address in this area, therefore we’re unable to provide any further details due to patient confidentiality,” the YAS spokeperson added.