Retford Road, Woodhouse: Death at centre of large emergency service response on Sheffield road
Multiple police vehicles, along with at least one ambulance, were seen on Retford Road in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield yesterday (Wednesday, January 8, 2025).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed that the incident related to a person’s death.
The force spokesperson confirmed the death is ‘not being treated as suspicious,’ and refused to provide any further information.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) spokesperson confirmed they were dispatched to the area at around midday yesterday.
“Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address in this area, therefore we’re unable to provide any further details due to patient confidentiality,” the YAS spokeperson added.
