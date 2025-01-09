Malcolm Barnes: Rotherham pensioner charged with 29 historic child sex offences to appear at court
Details of the multiple charges faced by 66-year-old Malcolm Barnes have been released by South Yorkshire Police today (Thursday, January 9, 2025).
They include: rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 16 and 20 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.
Mr Barnes, of Newman Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, is now due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the offences on March 7, 2025.
Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.