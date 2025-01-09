Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham pensioner has been charged with 29 child sexual offences, including rape, alleged to have taken place over the course of three decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the multiple charges faced by 66-year-old Malcolm Barnes have been released by South Yorkshire Police today (Thursday, January 9, 2025).

They include: rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 16 and 20 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barnes, of Newman Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, is now due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the offences on March 7, 2025

Mr Barnes, of Newman Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, is now due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the offences on March 7, 2025.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.