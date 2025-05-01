The 15 men pictured here are wanted by detectives investigating a series of crimes, some dating back years.
They are all believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘wost wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
The 15 men pictured here are South Yorkshire's most wanted.
Top row, left to right: Jake Martland; Dylan Gibson; Jonathan McLoughlin; Keilan Whinfrey and James Maughan. Middle row, left to right: Andi Trothki and Nasir Ali. Second row, left to right: Mateo Cela; Eljaso Cela and Liam Jones. Bottom row left to right: Sonny Ibe; Loi Le; John Eric Wells; Mohammed Anwaar and Ahmed Farrah | Adobe/SYP/Submit
2. Wanted: Jake Martland
23/04/2025
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Jake Martland.
Launching a public appeal on April 23, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Martland, 25, is wanted in connection with a series of alleged assaults in Doncaster between December 2024 and March 2025.
"Following a number of extensive enquiries to locate Martland, we are now appealing to the public for your help in finding him.
"Martland is described as a white, of a heavy build, around 6ft tall, with brown shoulder-length curly hair and a beard.
"He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre as well as areas such as Wheatley and Bentley.
"If you see Martland, please do not approach him but instead call us on 101, quoting incident number 583 of March 13, 2025.
If you have any information which could help their officers, including where he might be staying, then please also call them on 101 or get in touch via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
| SYP
3. Wanted: Dylan Gibson
Police are asking for your help to find wanted Sheffield man, Dylan Gibson.
In a public appeal dated April 11, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Gibson, aged 23, is wanted on recall to prison.
"We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Gibson recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"Gibson is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair and a short dark beard. He also has two tattoo on his fingers which say 'love' and 'hate'.
"If you see Gibson, please do not approach him but instead call 101, quoting incident number 297 of 11 April 2025."
If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via their online live chat and our online portal. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP
4. Wanted: Jonathan McLoughlin
Police are asking for your help to find wanted Rotherham man Jonathan McLoughlin
Speaking on April 17, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "McLoughlin, aged 36, is wanted in connection to an assault causing grievous bodily harm, taking a vehicle without consent, non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage and stalking.
"We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to McLoughlin recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"McLoughlin is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build with ginger hair and a beard. He has connections to Sheffield and Derbyshire, and is believed to be travelling between the two areas.
"If you see McLoughlin, please do not approach him but instead contact us quoting incident number 124 of February 25, 2025."
If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via their online live chat and online portal. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP