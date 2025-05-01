2 . Wanted: Jake Martland

23/04/2025 Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Jake Martland. Launching a public appeal on April 23, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Martland, 25, is wanted in connection with a series of alleged assaults in Doncaster between December 2024 and March 2025. "Following a number of extensive enquiries to locate Martland, we are now appealing to the public for your help in finding him. "Martland is described as a white, of a heavy build, around 6ft tall, with brown shoulder-length curly hair and a beard. "He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre as well as areas such as Wheatley and Bentley. "If you see Martland, please do not approach him but instead call us on 101, quoting incident number 583 of March 13, 2025. If you have any information which could help their officers, including where he might be staying, then please also call them on 101 or get in touch via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP