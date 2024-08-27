Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a heavy police presence in a Sheffield suburb today following a double stabbing.

Police officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries after a knife attack in Darnall yesterday in which two teenagers were injured.

A teenager is in police custody today after two teens were stabbed in Sheffield | Kirsty Hamilton/ National World

The alarm was raised in Ribston Mews at 7.25pm yesterday after two boys, aged 15 and 16, were injured in a knife attack.

A 15-year-old boy was arested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident. They were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

One boy, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Two teens were stabbed in Darnall last night | Kirsty Hamilton/ National World

Our video from Darnall earlier today shows police officers in action as the investigation into the incident progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 756 of August 26, 2024.