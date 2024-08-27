Darnall stabbing: Door-to-door police enquiries as cops quiz boy, 15, over double stabbing

There is a heavy police presence in a Sheffield suburb today following a double stabbing.

Police officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries after a knife attack in Darnall yesterday in which two teenagers were injured.

The alarm was raised in Ribston Mews at 7.25pm yesterday after two boys, aged 15 and 16, were injured in a knife attack.

A 15-year-old boy was arested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident. They were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

One boy, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. 

Our video from Darnall earlier today shows police officers in action as the investigation into the incident progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 756 of August 26, 2024. 